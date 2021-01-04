Local Sports 1-4-2021

Nebraska junior defensive lineman Keem Green has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Green saw just 39 total snaps of action this year, including four in the last four games of the season. He was credited with three tackles in 2020 and one in 2019. Green will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Nebraska senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann is returning to Nebraska for the 2021 season. Domann is able to return for an additional season due to the NCAA granting eligibility relief during the pandemic. Domann led Nebraska with 58 tackles in 2020.

Nebraska has picked up a four star linebacker from Hawaii. Wynden Ho’ohuli has committed to the Huskers. Ho’ohhuli is the nation’s number 148 rated prospect, number nine among inside linebackers and number one in the state of Hawaii. He chose Nebraska over his other finalists who included Kansas State, Utah and Washington.

The Nebraska women’s basketball team beat Rutgers 53-50 yesterday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Sam Haiby scored a team high 16 points for the Huskers, to go along with five rebounds and five assists. Isabelle Bourne had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Nebraska is now 5-3 on the season, 3-2 in the Big Ten Conference. They’ll play at 16th ranked Michigan on Thursday.

The Nebraska men’s basketball team lost to Michigan State 84-77 on Saturday. Teddy Allen had 19 of his team high 23 points in the second half. Trey McGowens had 20 points. Nebraska is now 4-7, 0-4 in the conference. They’ll play at Purdue on Tuesday. Tip-off will be at 6:00pm. Pre-game show begins at 5:00pm on KHAS Radio.

The Hastings College men’s basketball team lost to Jamestown 98-80 on Saturday. Mason Hiemstra scored a career high 28 points for the Broncos. The Jimmies hit 21 three-pointers in the game and shot 50 percent from the field. Hastings is now 4-10 on the season, 0-9 in the conference. They’ll host Briar Cliff on Wednesday.

The Hastings College women’s basketball team lost to Jamestown 66-55. Taylor Beacom led the Broncos with 11 points. Carley Leners had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Hastings is now 4-8, 3-7 in the conference. They’ll also play Briar Cliff on Wednesday.

The Tri-City Storm defeated the Lincoln Stars 5-1 on Saturday night at the Ice Box in Lincoln. The Storm will play at Lincoln again on Wednesday before hosting Sioux City on Friday and Saturday.

NFL> In the NFL last night, Washington beat Philadelphia 20-14. The playoffs begin this weekend. On Saturday, Indianapolis will play at Buffalo. The Los Angeles Rams are at Seattle and Washington will host Tampa Bay. On Sunday, Baltimore is at Tennessee, Chicago is at New Orleans and Cleveland is at Pittsburgh.

Adam Gase has been fired as the head football coach of the New York Jets. He was just 9-23 with the Jets over the past two seasons, including 2-14 this year. Gase’s contract runs through 2022. Jacksonville has fired head coach Doug Marone after a 1-15 season. Marone was 25-44 in four seasons with the Jags. He has one year left on his contract and will be paid through the 2021 season.The Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Anthony Lynn after four seasons. He signed a one-year extension in the offseason, but went 7-9 with the Chargers this season, losing seven games by one score. Lynn ends his four-year stint with the Chargers with a 33-31 regular-season record and a 1-1 postseason mark.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL> The NCAA announced today that they will host its entire postseason tournament in Indianapolis and surrounding areas with a bubble-like format. All 68 teams will come to compete for the national championship and play most of the games at multiple venues in Indianapolis, while some games will be staged in Bloomington and West Lafayette. The bulk of the teams will also stay in hotels connected to the Indiana Convention Center, which will be used as a practice facility, The tournament is expected to start on Match 18th.

COLLEGE FB> Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian has been hired as the new head football coach at Texas, just hours after Tom Herman was fired. Herman was 32-18 in four seasons at Texas including 7-3 this season that culminated with a win over Colorado in the Alamo Bowl last week. Sarkisian went 46-35 combined during head coaching stints at USC and Washington.