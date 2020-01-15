United Way’s Annual Campaign Continues On but Is Getting Close to the End

HASTINGS – The United Way of South Central Nebraska’s Annual Campaign will continue until March and they are still about %15 short of their $550,000, which is their highest goal ever. Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way, says they still need a little help.

We just always appreciate everybody’s support. You know, the 19 agencies that we work with can’t do what they do. You know, they’re doing the real important stuff in our community. So we want to support them as much as we can and we appreciate everybody’s generosity in making that possible.

On top of the 19 different non-profits they help fund through the Annual Campaign, they also fund some of their own programs like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. If you wish to donate to their 2019 Annual Campaign, you can find more information at UnitedWaySCNE.org.