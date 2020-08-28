107 People Have Been or Are in Quarantine Because of Coronavirus in Schools in South Heartland Health District

HASTINGS – South Heartland District Health Department executive director Michele Bever reported that with schools opening up over the past couple of weeks, the health department is seeing cases associated with, or impacting, schools and school-related activities.

“One-hundred seven (107) people who work at or attend a preK-12 school in our health district have been, or are currently, in quarantine due to exposures to COVID-19 in the community, school, or school-related activities and services,” she said. “Since August 10, six lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive individuals isolating at home were either unable to begin school or are out due to COVID-19 since school began,” she said.

“The schools have plans in place to help reduce coronavirus spread,” Bever said. “We are working closely with them to keep this virus in check. We encourage parents and community members to know their school’s plans and to help out by practicing prevention at school, at home and in the community,” she said.

Bever said residents can help decrease the overall risk for spread of COVID-19 in their communities by reducing opportunities for the virus to spread from person to person. “This means keeping physically distanced from others, wearing cloth face coverings when we are around others, staying home when we have any symptoms, washing our hands, and disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces,” she said. “The goal is to keep our positive cases low and to keep our students and teachers at school,” she said.

South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials also reported eight (8) new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases for the past three days (Tuesday – Thursday), bringing the cumulative total number of cases in the four-county health district to 490. By county, the current cumulative totals are 406 cases in Adams, 62 cases in Clay, 14 cases in Webster, and 8 cases in Nuckolls. The new confirmed cases include:

Adams County: 7

Clay County: 1

South Heartland District case counts and trends can be found on SHDHD’s dashboard of local COVID-19 case statistics. This dashboard, along with updates, guidance, news releases and other COVID-19 information and links can be found on the SHDHD website: www.southheartlandhealth.org. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.