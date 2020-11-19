Local Sports 11-19-20

Hastings High quarterback Jarrett Synek announced that he will walk on at Nebraska. The 6-foot, 192-pound senior helped the Tigers get to the State Class B semifinals for the first time in 20 years.. Synek completed 142 of 239 passes for 2,641 yards and 31 touchdowns this year. He also ran 87 times for 574 yards and 11 scores. Synek had scholarship offers from some DII and NAIA schools, but Nebraska was his top choice.

The Hastings College women came up short against Midland Wednesday night falling 78-82. The Broncos have started the season 0-2. Kaitlyn Schmit led Hastings with 22 points, 14 from Natalia Dick, 12 from Carley Leners, and 11 from Ali Smith. Hastings will host Jamestown on Monday night

The Hastings College men also lost to Midland 66-83 in Fremont Wednesday. Hastings led 39-37 at Halftime but got outscored 44-29 in the second half. Dashawn Walker led the Broncos scoring 19 points, 16 from Ben Juhl, and Jared Mattley added 11. Hastings is now 3-2 on the year, 0-1 in GPAC Play. They’ll play at Dakota Wesleyan on Saturday.

The Hastings College women’s soccer team lost to Briar Cliff Wednesday night 1-0. The Broncos fall to 10-4, 8-4 in GPAC action and will now wait to see who they will play in the spring as part of their non-conference slate. Hastings has secured the fourth seed in the GPAC Conference Tournament in the spring and will host Jamestown by virtue of head-to-head tiebreaker between Jamestown and Dakota Wesleyan for the fifth seed. Dates and times for the tournament will be announced later.

The Bronco Men’s soccer team also fell to Briar Cliff Wednesday night. The Chargers shutout the Broncos 3-0. Hastings ends their fall season 8-2-1

Arizona will play at Seattle tonight in the NFL Thursday Night game. The 6-3 Cardinals are first in the NFC West, The Seahawks are also 6-3 but 3rd in the NFC west Pregame coverage begins at 7:00 p.m., kickoff at 7:20 p.m. on ESPN Tri-Cities 1460/1550.