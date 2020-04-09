Two More COVID-19 Cases in Adams County; Total is at 27

HASTINGS – Two additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were identified in Adams County bringing the total number of cases in the South Heartland District to twenty-seven (27).

The individuals are a female in her 60s and a male in his 50s, each with links to JBS Swift & Company in Grand Island, where positive cases have already been announced by the Central District Health Department.

South Heartland District Health Department’s investigations are ongoing for these cases to identify people who may have been exposed so that they may take next steps and prevent further spread.

SHDHD and the other local health departments in Nebraska join Governor Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to do all we can to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected.

What could that mean to for you?

Stay Home: Stay home whenever possible. Avoid gathering in any groups (if a group is necessary, limit it to no more than 10 people – and remember the 6 feet rule).

Do not visit or host people who do not live with you. This includes family.

Work from home if you can. Stay Healthy Keep at least 6 feet distance from anyone you don’t live with.

Stay home if you are sick or if someone in your home is sick.

If you are an employer, make plans so that your employees can stay home when they need to.

Cover your nose and mouth with a cloth mask when you are out in public.

Shop 1x each week, alone, and be efficient. Avoid browsing. Stay Connected Stay in touch with friends and loved ones by using your phone, tablet, computer, letters, or cards.

Check in on neighbors and other people who may be alone or need help.

All Nebraskans need to act today to limit the impact of coronavirus on our communities.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued a state directed health measure for South Heartland counties (Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster) on March 31, 2020 to help assure social distancing and reduce in-person contact. These measures will be in effect at least until May 11.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.