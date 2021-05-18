$2,000 Cash Reward Being Offered by KPD for Information That Leads to Arrest

KEARNEY – A two thousand-dollar ($2,000) cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for a shooting incident that occurred early Saturday morning (05/15/21), in the 800 block of W. 27th Street. Kearney Police Investigators are continuing to follow up on leads from this early morning disturbance which resulted in a 20-year old male suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower leg.

We are also asking residents in this area to contact the Kearney Police Department if they have video surveillance or video doorbells that may provide additional evidence and aid in the identification of the suspect (s).

Kearney Police were called to the 800 block of W. 27th Street at approximately 2:15 a.m. on May 15th, to investigate a report of possible gunshots. A short time later, K.P.D. Officers received a call from C.H.I. Good Samaritan Hospital that a 20-year-old male subject had presented to the emergency department with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary information indicates that the victim was walking around the 800 block of W. 27th Street, when he was approached by five black male subjects that pulled up in a light-colored four door vehicle, and a physical fight took place involving multiple subjects. During this disturbance, a handgun was discharged several times, striking the victim one time in the lower leg.

Witnesses report that following the shooting, the suspects departed southbound on 9th Avenue in a light colored 4-door vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have information about this incident, please contact Investigator Boyd Weller (308) 233-5225, Kearney Police at (308) 237-2104, Crimestoppers at (308) 237-3424, See Something Send Something App, or by using the P2C website https://kearneybuffalocountyne.policetocitizen.com.