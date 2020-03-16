2020 Legislative Session Suspended

LINCOLN – The 2020 Nebraska State Legislature will not reconvene today and will be suspended until further notice. They have made this decision primarily for the health and safety of the state and to protect the health of the members in the body.

The Governor announced that public gatherings of more than 50 individuals will be postponed, a recommendation also made by the CDC. Even with non-essential staff not in the chamber, and with senators from around the state at the Capitol, they have concluded that suspending the session is in the best interest of the state.

They have also spoken with the Governor’s office about the potential need for an emergency appropriation to assist in that effort. They are prepared to be called back to session for the limited purpose of passing any emergency appropriation. This could be as early as next Monday.