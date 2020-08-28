2020 Nebraska State Fair Gets Underway Friday Continues Through Labor Day

GRAND ISLAND – The 2020 Nebraska State Fair is getting underway on Friday and will continue through Labor Day, September 7. There will be no major concerts or carnival this year due to the Coronavirus, instead the focus will be on 4H, FFA, and Agriculture.

All of the 4H Events will be happening the first weekend, with the 4H exhibit hall being open throughout the fair though. FFA events will close out the fair during Labor Day Weekend. Brandy Schulze, the Educational Engagement Coordinator with 4H-Nebraska and UNL, says that it’s important people support our 4H families but if people aren’t able to attend in person they can watch online.

NET Nebraska is going to be livestreaming our shows. And so we’ll have our goat show, sheep show, beef show, and swine show actually live streamed. They are going to rotate that around a little bit. So when a show is on during that time, if it’s your grandchild, if it’s a cousin, if it’s a sister, turn it on and see if you can catch them in the show ring. Once again, another opportunity to watch from the comfort of your home.

Admission will be free throughout the entirety of the State Fair this year due to the pandemic and potential economic impacts that it may be having on people.

They will also be offering masks to people and there will be hand sanitizing stations set up throughout the fairgrounds.

In between the two weekends they will have music from local musicians in the evening and, all though there aren’t as many as there usually are, there will be vendors and booths set up throughout.