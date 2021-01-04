2021 Whoopers and Hoopers Tournament Cancelled

The 2021 Whoopers and Hoopers Tournament has been cancelled because of public health and tournament uncertainties.

The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce made the announcement Monday afternoon.

In their statement, they said The Board of Directors and staff understand the economic impact that this tournament has for Hastings and the local businesses. Last year the annual tournament was called off after all major sporting events in the state and country shut down at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic.