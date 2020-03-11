2nd Street Overpass in Kearney to Have Construction in Mid Spring

KEARNEY – The 2nd Street Overpass in Kearney will be receiving some construction starting as early as April and they hope to finish it by November. Andy Harter, the Assistant Public Works Director for the City of Kearney, says they’ll be doing a lot to the overpass.

We’ll be doing a lot of abutment and expansion repair at the actual bridge itself. And also the approach concrete slabs on both ends of the overpass will be redone. We’re also going to recoat the pedestrian sidewalk. That’s kind of raveling out on the east side of the bridge. There’s some handrail work that will be involved. It’ll be taken out and changed to what is now required on bridges which is a fence type structure. Then lighting improvements.

The overpass will be open to traffic the entire time but some lanes will be closed on some days and it will switch back and forth. It will be one lane both ways for most of the project with lane shifts depending on what phase they are in. Harter said the repair work being done is vital to the overpass.