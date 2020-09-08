38th Annual CCC Hastings Ram Run and Walk on September 12

HASTINGS – The 38th annual Ram Run and Walk will be Sept. 12 at Central Community College-Hastings. The event is open to the public and will feature a 5K and one-mile course participants can either run or walk. Registration and packet pick up will be from 6:45am to 7:45am in the Hall Student Union with the races beginning at 8:00am and 8:05am, respectively. An awards ceremony will follow at about 9:15 a.m.

They ask that people bring a food or hygiene item for the CCC Central Closet. Registration is open through Sept. 11. The fee is $25 for adults 11 years and older and $15 for youth 10 years and younger. Any current Central Community College student can register for $15. All entrants will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt. Georgina Hueske, the Student Accounts Director with CCC, says that the money raised from this event will help support the Ram Run Scholarship Fund through the CCC Foundation.

All raised proceeds, after expenses, the committee meets and we determine an amount that we return to the CCC foundation. And then those awarded annually to scholarships to CCC students. And the money goes towards a great cause and if you would just like to donate to the scholarship fund just contact the CCC foundation and they’ll gladly accept a donation.

The male and female winners in the 5K race will receive $50 in Hastings Chamber Bucks while those in the one-mile race will receive $20 in Hastings Chamber Bucks.

Medals will be presented to the top three male and female finishers in each age division in the 5K race and to the top three finishers in the one-mile race. People will also have the chance to run virtually Sept. 12-18 with a registration deadline of Sept. 11.