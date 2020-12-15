42nd Street to Open Between Baltimore Avenue and Highway 281

HASTINGS – The paving project on 42nd Street is nearly complete, and the section between Baltimore Avenue and U.S. Highway 281 is expected to open on Monday, Dec. 21.

Werner Construction began working on the project in June, which included the installation of sanitary sewer, water main, storm sewer, grading and new concrete paving on 42nd Street from Baltimore Avenue to 1,300 feet west of U.S. Highway 281. The project also included the construction of a bike trail along the south side of 42nd Street, along with grading and seeding.

Crews are still working to install street lights before the area reopens to the public.

Due to winter weather, the bike trail along 42nd Street is still incomplete and will be barricaded until concrete can be poured.

The entire project cost around $2.8 million. The street paving and the bike trail were paid for through the Street Fund, and the water and sewer main work was paid for through Hastings Utilities’ Water and Sewer Departments.