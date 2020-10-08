51st Gateway Farm Expo is Happening this Year

KEARNEY – The Gateway Farm Expo is pleased to announce that we are proceeding with our 51st annual farm show on Wednesday November 18th and Thursday 19th, 2020 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Agriculture is essential and we are proud to be part of an industry that has risen to the challenges of 2020 and continues with the business of providing food, fiber, and energy to the world. Like everyone else, we will be making some adjustments due to COVID-19, but we still plan to provide a great opportunity for exhibitors and visitors to do business, see products firsthand, and share ideas. Don’t miss your chance to take home an amazing gift! Visit booth #610 to sign up for our giveaways! Parking and admission are free.

We have worked with our long-time partners at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds to coordinate with Two Rivers Health Department and assure compliance with required health measures. We will be taking a commonsense approach to health safety. Extra cleaning/sanitizing will be done, and foot traffic will be directed in a single direction. We will be requesting everyone to wear masks and will be providing face coverings at each entrance location. Social distancing will be advised. As a further precaution we have suspended the traditional free noon BBQ, speaker sessions and exhibitor’s lounge/reception for 2020. Food will be provided to our vendors on site.

Once again, we are approaching a complete sell-out of the show. If you still don’t have your exhibit space reserved, we urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible. The commitment we have seen from our exhibitors to continue in these times has been impressive! They recognize the value of being a part of something which has added value for the last 50 years and they know there have been limited opportunities to tell their stories in person this year. Harvest looks like it will be wrapped up on the early side this year so we know many producers will be planning and looking forward to 2021 needs.

If you would like to be an exhibitor, event sponsor, advertise in our brochure or be a giveaway donor, please contact Jawna Kuck at Gateway Farm Expo.