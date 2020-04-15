66 Cases in South Heartland District; Testing Essential Personnel Underway

HASTINGS – Five additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported to the South Heartland District, bringing the total number of cases to sixty-six (66).

In Adams County:

A male in his 50s, hospitalized

A male in his 30s

Two males in their 20s

In Clay County:

A male in his 50s

SHDHD is continuing to investigate all cases.

Additionally, the National Guard is providing testing in Hastings on a very limited basis this week (Tuesday and Wednesday, April 14-15), for at risk healthcare workers, first responders, and critical infrastructure personnel (such as utilities), who are showing symptoms or have had exposure to COVID-19.

The testing is not intended for the general public at this time and was a resource shared with South Heartland District Health Department through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. Individuals from these sectors are being tested through this source because they are important for community safety and caring for vulnerable populations.

Your supervisor would have notified you if you are being tested, a roster has already been developed.

Persons that test negative today are not protected from COVID-19 exposure tomorrow, so continued practice of social distancing and prevention is necessary.

SHDHD and the other local health departments in Nebraska join Governor Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to do all we can to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. All Nebraskans need to act today to limit the impact of coronavirus on our communities.

Gov. Ricketts’: Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

1. Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit.

2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.

3. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.

4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.

5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.

6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

Social distancing and prevention practices are equally important for worksites as for families and gatherings. Governor Pete Ricketts issued a revised state directed health measure for all Nebraska counties on April 9, 2020 to help assure social distancing and reduce in-person contact.

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https://southheartlandhealth. org/public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.