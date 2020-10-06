79th United Way’s Annual Campaign Underway Right Now

HASTINGS – The United Way of South Central Nebraska has kicked off it’s 79th Annual Campaign and this year, it’s more important than ever. Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way, says that, because of the pandemic, many of the agencies they support, including themselves, have had a really trying six months.

They’ve had to cancel fund raisers, which means a loss of revenue, and there has been a higher demand for the services that these agencies offer. Graves says that there are a lot of different ways people can support the Annual Campaign.

Some people donate directly to the United Way. Alot of people, however, about half of our donations, come in through workplace campaigns. We go out and talk to workplaces, or this year we do it virtually, probably. But people will give directly through their paychecks at many area businesses that support us. And then that comes back to support the United Way. People can also go to our website and donate.

The goal this year is the same as last year’s goal, $550,000. They didn’t raise the goal this year because they recognize that people are also struggling during this pandemic. The Annual Campaign helps fund 19 different nonprofits in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls, and Webster counties.

They also fund eight of their own programs, like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Wheels for Work, Stuff the Bus, and Toys for Tots. In total they fund 44 programs which directly impacted a little over 25,000 different people, which is about 54 percent of the population in those four counties. More information about the Annual Campaign can be found at UnitedWaySCNE.org.