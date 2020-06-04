80 Percent of Cases in South Heartland District Have Recovered

HASTINGS – Today South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) officials reported 1 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of cases in the 4-county health district to 305. By county, the totals are 275 in Adams, 24 in Clay, 5 in Webster, and 1 in Nuckolls.

New case in Adams County:

1 females in her 50s

SHDHD executive director Michele Bever also reported that 244 South Heartland residents (80%) have recovered from COVID-19 since the beginning of the local outbreak. This includes 80% of Adams County cases, 83% of Clay County cases, 100% of Webster County cases, and 100% of Nuckolls County cases.

“We continue to conduct contact investigations for individuals who test positive and live in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls or Webster counties,” Bever said. “Anyone who has symptoms should self-isolate and we direct close contacts to quarantine and self-monitor for symptoms” she said.

“One of the key themes that continues to apply with the June State-directed health measures (DHM), or Phase II of reopening, is the importance of continuing to minimize in-person interaction, which is the main means of transmission of COVID-19 virus,” Bever said. “The requirements of the DHM and the recommendations in the guidance documents emphasize that social/physical distancing and prevention practices need to be continued as the restrictions are lifted.”

South Heartland District case counts by county are updated daily on SHDHD’s COVID webpage: https:// southheartlandhealth.org/ public-health-data/corona- virus.html. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) provides daily updates to Nebraska’s coronavirus COVID-19 cases on their Data Dashboard at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/ Coronavirus.