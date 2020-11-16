8th Annual Give Where You Live is First Thursday in December

KEARNEY – This is a great year to be extra generous.

Online early giving has begun for the Kearney Area Community Foundation’s (KACF) eighth annual giving day called “Give Where You Live” on December 3, 2020. This year, $120,000 in challenge match funds and prizes will be awarded to nonprofits participating in Give Where You Live.

This community-wide event will benefit a record-breaking 178 charitable organizations and causes in the Kearney area that improve the quality of life for Kearney area residents! Since its inception in 2013, Give Where You Live, led by the Kearney Area Community Foundation, has raised more than $5.2 million for local nonprofits.

What is It?

Give Where You Live is a one-day fundraising event on December 3, 2020, that unites and encourages donors to support nonprofits and improve our quality of life. Give Where You Live is a community effort powered by the Kearney Area Community Foundation that encourages area nonprofits to build their capacity, find new donors, and identify new funding streams. KACF’s goal is to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in one day by encouraging local residents to support their favorite charities.

“Give Where You Live has been such a huge success the past seven years! We are committed to our mission of promoting the spirit of charitable giving and effectively responding to the community’s needs,” said Judi Sickler, President/CEO of the Kearney Area Community Foundation. “We are proud that the annual Give Where You Live campaign accomplishes just that!”

Last year, the seventh year for the 24-hour giving day, raised a record-breaking $1,203,453 on December 5, 2019, which included prizes, matching funds and other incentives. Donations came in from a wide variety of donors who made more than 5,603 different gifts for 165 organizations/causes. “We were blown away; this is such a generous community,” said Sickler. “2020 has been a challenging year for our nonprofits. Many are counting on a successful Give Where You Live campaign to continue with their level of service in our community. We are optimistic that Give Where You Live will be even bigger and better this year! Wouldn’t it be great to hit the $1 million mark again!”

“The Kearney area has raised more than $5.2 million in the past seven years through the Give Where You Live campaign!”, Sickler added. “2020 is a great year to be extra generous, so that we can enjoy Brighter Tomorrows!”

“Brighter Tomorrows” is the theme for this year’s community-wide campaign.

How It Works

On December 3, communities in the Kearney area will come together online and off for 24 hours of generosity. Every donation made during Give Where You Live will help qualify the organization for prize money and awards, furthering the impact of the donor’s investment.

Today, donors can go to the website: https://www.givewhereyoulive.net and look at the list of local nonprofit organizations registered for the giving day. Donors can begin making online gifts today through midnight December 3.

Donations, up to $25,000 per donor, qualify to receive funds from the Give Where You Live Challenge Match Pool. The Challenge Match Pool is $100,000 again this year and is provided by Cash-Wa Distributing, Cal and Jane Johnson, KAAPA Ethanol Holdings, Greg and Lili Koster, Bill and Julie Oldfather, Parker Hannifin, the Kearney Area Community Foundation and other generous sponsors.

The Challenge Match Pool is a proportional match. “For example, if the community raises $500,000 on that day and the Challenge Match Pool is $100,000, every dollar donated will be matched 20 percent”, said Sickler. “So, a $100 gift means the donor’s charity would receive $120. It is a fun way to help expand your gifts to your favorite local charities!”

2020 Contactless Donations

The Kearney Area Community Foundation would like to encourage donors to stay healthy and safe by making your Give Where You Live donations through one of these contactless methods.

GIVE ONLINE: Visit www.givewhereyoulive.net and hover over the tab that says “Nonprofits,” click on the drop down that says “Organizations.” There you can view the registered organizations for Give Where You Live. Following the prompted donation instructions provided on the website. Early giving started on November 5 and goes through December 3.

GIVE BY MAIL: Send check(s) to the Kearney Area Community Foundation at 412 W 48th St, Suite #12, Kearney, NE 68845 with the check made out to the Kearney Area Community Foundation and the desired organization listed on the memo line. Checks need to be mailed early to ensure they arrive by December 3, to be counted in the campaign.

DONATION PICK UP: Call the Foundation office at (308) 237-3114 to schedule a time for your donation to be picked up (within the Kearney city limits) on December 3, by a KACF staff or board member.

DRIVE THRU DONATION DROP OFF: On December 3, the Foundation office will be open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. for drop off donations only. One of the Kearney Trolleys will be set-up outside the front door (412 W 48th St, Suite #12) where donors can “drive-thru” and drop off their donation while staying safe in their warm vehicle.

$120,000 will be Given Away to Nonprofits as Prizes and Incentives

This year $120,000 in match and prizes will be given to nonprofits participating in Give Where You Live! All donations given from November 5 to December 3 are eligible for prizes.

NEW THIS YEAR!! Outside NE: Give Where You Live highlights out-of-state donors with the “Outside NE” prize. This prize is awarded to the organization with donations from the most states, outside of Nebraska. What a great reminder that no matter how far away, individuals can still show love for the Kearney area. PRIZES : 1st Place: $1,000.00 and 2nd Place: $500.00 NEW THIS YEAR!! 100% Board Challenge: We are promoting “buy in” at the organizational level with the “100% Board Giving Challenge” encouraging each member of your board to donate to your organization during Give Where You Live . This contest enters your organization into a drawing to win after verifying 100% participating. To enter, email [email protected] your list of board members with “100% Board Giving Challenge” in the subject line no later than Nov. 3. PRIZES : Three $750.00 prizes. NEW THIS YEAR!! Facebook Live: Give Where You Live encourages all organizations to increase their social media presence with a “Facebook Live Challenge.” This incentive enters your organization into a drawing to win. To enter, host a “Live Video” on Facebook between the hours of 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. on December 3 using the hashtag #KearneyGives. Next, send a screenshot of your Facebook Live video to [email protected] before 10 p.m. on December 3, 2020, with “Facebook Live Challenge” in the subject line. PRIZES : Three $1,000.00 prizes. NEW THIS YEAR!! Get Up and Give: The nonprofit with at least 10 online unique* donors by 9 a.m. will be entered into a random drawing for $500.00. PRIZE : One $500.00 prize. NEW THIS YEAR!! (308) Power Prize: All nonprofits that raise at least $308.00 by 3:08 P.M. are entered into a random drawing to win $500.00. PRIZE : One $500.00 prize. BIGGER THIS YEAR!! Golden Tickets: Donors will be chosen at random, each hour, from the donations made during Give Where You Live to have an additional $250 Golden Ticket given to the organization that received their donation. Winners drawn from 1:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. will be posted after the office opens at 8:00 a.m. PRIZES : $250.00 awarded hourly (24 Golden Ticket prizes). BIGGER THIS YEAR!! Biggest Percentage: Prizes for the nonprofits with the biggest percentage increase (only nonprofits that participated last year in Give Where You Live are eligible.) PRIZES : 1st Place: $900 and 2nd Place: $400. Underdog Recognition : At the designated hours of 3 p.m., 6 p.m., and 9 p.m., we will draw from the 20 nonprofits on the bottom of the leaderboard, who have raised at least $250.00, for a prize. PRIZES : Three $750.00 prizes. 20/20 Contest : 2020 is a year we will never forget! Let’s celebrate the end of it by giving out 10 prizes to organizations that have at least 20 unique* donors give $20.

PRIZES: Ten $220.00 prizes.

Fabulous Freshman : $500 prize for the nonprofit that raises the most money this year as a first-time participant in Give Where You Live ! PRIZE : One $500.00 prize.

“I would just encourage donors to check out the website to learn more about the giving day, special events during the campaign, contests, challenges, prizes and much more! We encourage donors to use this campaign to make gifts to organizations they haven’t supported in the past, as well as make an additional gift to their favorites!”, Sickler said.