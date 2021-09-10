9/11 Events Happening Saturday in Hastings

HASTINGS – The 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will be on Saturday and there will be plenty of memorial events happening in the City of Hastings. The Hastings Museum will have plenty going on with a 9/11 exhibit that will be on display throughout the month, two recorded video tours of the 9/11 Museum and Memorial in New York, and a special showing of United 93 at 7pm.

Becky Tideman, of the Hastings Museum, says that their exhibit is a special one.

Our curator of exhibits has done a fabulous job. He basically went out and got stories of community members about what they remember and how they’re remembering 9/11. So this exhibit is not about what happened on 9/11, it’s about local community members. Their stories of what happened to them, how they remember, and how they’re keeping that memory alive.

From 1-3 at Duncan Field, there will be a Community Observance where Hastings Fire and Rescue, community leaders, and guest speakers will participate in this free program. The Hastings High Band will be performing, there will be a timeline reading of 9/11, State Senator Steve Halloran will do an address.

Captain Darin Clark, of Hastings Fire and Rescue, says that there will also be a ceremony called the Table of the Fallen.

Over time it has been both the military, law enforcement, and fire and rescue’s way to honor those that we’ve lost and remember them. We’re hoping to have most of our trucks there. Also, we’ve invited one of the rural volunteer departments in our area to come and bring a truck too. And we’ve got a grant from the Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau. And what we want to do is open it up so we can have a people’s choice award.

They will give everyone a ticket to vote on their favorite display. At the end of the day, whoever gets the most votes will get a donation or a donation to a charitable organization designated by that group.

The Community Observance is an event for all ages and will be free and open to the public.