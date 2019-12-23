AAA is Expecting Busy Holiday Travel for Christmas and New Years; Also Offering Tow to Go

NEBRASKA – AAA, the Auto Club Group, is expecting historically busy traveling from Americans this Holiday season. There will be 115.6 million Americans traveling this year with 104.8 million traveling by road, 6.9 million will fly, and the remaining 3.8 million will use other modes such as bus, rail, and ship.

This will set a new record and is the eighth straight year of reaching a new record-high travel volume since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000. Rose White, Public Affairs Director for AAA, says that if you are traveling by road, be extra cautious on the roadways.

Absolutely, ya know if the roads are slick, icy, snow packed, rainy. Never use your cruise control cause it can actually speed as it feels resistance on the roadway, so never use cruise control unless the pavement is completely dry.

Gas prices will be at about $2.38 a gallon in Nebraska which is down eight cents from one month ago. AAA will also be offering Tow to Go for those who fail to plan ahead and are unable to drive due to being intoxicated. This program provides a safe ride and tow home, within 10 miles, for the impaired driver and their vehicle. Motorists may call Tow to Go until 6 am on Thursday, January 2.

They say this is to be used as a last resort and if you are planning on consuming alcohol during the holidays, plan ahead and have a designated driver, stay where you are, or use a ride share service to get home.