Adams Central Makes Wednesdays Late Starts at High School

HASTINGS – At their most recent board meeting, the Adams Central Public School Board voted to approve a measure that will now make Wednesdays late starts at the high school only. Typically the high school starts at 8:10 but on Wednesdays school will start at 8:45.

This will give teachers more time to have a collaboration period with other teachers. Chris Wahlmeier, of the Adams Central Public School Board, says that this will be very beneficial for the teachers.

Just working together to improve teaching, improve what they need to work on. We had done that on Friday afternoons for roughly a half an hour. This will just give them more of an opportunity to work together.

Students can still be in the school ahead of that 8:45 start time.