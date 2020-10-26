Adams Central Parking Lot Project Has Been a Success

HASTINGS – Adams Central Public Schools Superintendent Shawn Scott says that the parking lot improvement project they did over the summer at the high school has greatly improved the campus.

They also did some work on the front entries of the high school as well. He said it wouldn’t have gotten done without the support of the community and the staff.

Huge shout out to our parents for taking care of all the headaches that went on there. Our school board for doing projects like this and everything else because our parking lot right now is working great for us and it looks like a million bucks.

He says it seems like most people are also handling the roundabout well.

Well lights for the roundabout finally have been up and turned on. So you drive through it at dark now, it’s well lit and looks nice and it’s very functional for us. So it’s another one of those things that, I think, has improved the safety for us.

He reminds people that they need to slow down as they approach the intersection.

He also noted that the students and staff have done a great job of following the guidelines in place surrounding the pandemic and that is a big part of the reason they are still in session and haven’t seen some of the issues that other districts have seen around the state.