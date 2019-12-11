Adams Central Public School Board Begins Bidding Process for New Parking Lot

HASTINGS – The Adams Central Public School Board has begun it’s bidding process for repaving the parking lot. Gathering the bids will take about a month and then they are hoping to get construction started in April or May.

Shawn Scott, Superintendent of Adams Central Public Schools, says that the current parking lot has a lot of issues.

Traffic flow has been a big issue for us, for junior high, and pickup and drop off and everything else, so that’s one of the main issues that we want to tackle. The other one was drainage, flow in the parking lot, and everything else. We’re trying to make a lot of improvements.

They recently tried to stem the traffic flow by letting out the junior high kids five minutes before the high school kids. Scott said it was met with limited results but they plan on trying it again and they plan on implementing it next year with the new parking lot.

They hope to have the project completed by the first day of the next school year.