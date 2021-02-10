Adams Central Public School Board Buys New Bus

HASTINGS – At Monday’s school board meeting, the Adams Central Public School board approved the purchase of a new school bus to replace a 20 year old bus in the district’s fleet. The board had two options to choose from: a used charter bus for $227,450 or a new regular school bus for $145,685.

The board approved the purchase of the regular school bus with a 4-1 vote. School board member Chris Wahlmeier said that some board members wanted the charter bus and others preferred the regular school bus.

I was one of them in favor of the charter bus, going that route, but got outvoted. Which is fine. You know, one of the benefits of having different perspectives on the board is you learn from others. Everyone has a different perspective. I do want to thank Mr. Abbott for all of the hard work he did. In presenting us with these two excellent options. That’s the route we’re going to go. We’ll have one here, hopefully, by the beginning of next school year.

Wahlmeier also said that they are slowly but surely upgrading and modernizing the fleet of buses. He said they now have three busses that are within a couple years of each other.

He also said that their transportation department does an outstanding job of getting kids to and from school.