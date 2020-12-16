Adams Central Public Schools Greenhouse Nearing Completion

HASTINGS – The Greenhouse being built by Adams Central Public Schools is nearing completion. With Adams Central being a largely agricultural district, the greenhouse is very important for the school district. Tim O’Dey, secretary for the Adams Central Public School Board, says that the greenhouse will support FFA and other programs as well.

Other Science programs. So biology, and life sciences, and those types of programs will also be able to utilize that space and be able to teach in ways that haven’t been available to us in the past.

They are expecting the greenhouse to be fully completed in January. O’Dey also said that they wouldn’t be able to complete a project like this with the support of the community. He said that the entire school district appreciates the many different donations they’ve received for the greenhouse.