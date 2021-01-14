Adams Central Public Schools Had Successful Semester Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

HASTINGS – Adams Central Public Schools was able to stay open, have sporting events, and keep coronavirus cases down during the winter semester despite the pandemic.

Dave Johnson, the President of the Adams Central Public School Board, says that, while they have had some spikes, their plan to keep the district open worked.

Yea I really do praise the administration and the team and everybody at the school for how we’ve been able to handle all the challenges that have come along, going clear back to when this all began. We’ve really had to look at things closely. We put a committee in place toi analyze things when needed, when circumstances and conditions changed throughout the year. And the good thing is that all those things, all those policies, protocols, and everything that we’ve put into place have really paid off.

Right now their numbers are very low throughout the district. There was a lot of discussion about how the school year would look going into the winter semester and Johnson said it was uncertain if they were going to be able to have a normal semester.

He said having kids being able to be in school and stay active through sports are very important and it’s a testament to the students and teachers that they were able to have as normal of a semester as possible.