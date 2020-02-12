Adams Central School Board Approves New Junior and Senior High School Principal

HASTINGS – The Adams Central School Board approved Scott Harrington as the new principal for Adams Central Junior and Senior High School. Harrington currently serves as the K-12 principal at Sterling Public Schools for the last four years. He was a teacher in the Norris Public Schools for 11 years before that.

Superintendent Shawn Scott says that they are excited for what he has been doing in education and what he can bring to Adams Central.

We’re excited for what he’s been doing. He’s started his career off very good. He’s been able to do some exciting things for Sterling. Before that he was a teacher at Norris. And Norris is very similar to Adams Central in size and composition. We think he’s going to come in with a great amount of knowledge. He’s a people person, he’s going to want to get to know the student, the staff, and the parents. That’s a big plus when you’re a principal.

During the process they received 17 applications for the position and interviewed three people. Harrington will be replacing Dave Barret, who is retiring after 40 years working in education.