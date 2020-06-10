Adams Central School Board is Hopeful Students Will Return in the Fall

HASTINGS – Adams Central Public Schools Superintendent Shawn Scott and the Adams Central School Board are hopeful that students will be able to return to school in the fall. They say that school is best when it’s in session and in person.

The decision isn’t entirely on them, it will depend on Directed Health Measures and the state government. Scott says that there are a lot of different factors to consider.

Yea there’s a ton of things to think through. Everything from transportation to food service. Everybody just thinks of the classroom but there’s a lot of other things to think through there. What are we going to do if we have a student or staff member that has COVID. Thinking through all those things and being prepared for when they happen is something that we are trying to figure out right now. There’s probably no way to prepare for everything. But we can prepare for everything we can think of and have a good plan moving forward.

He also said that there will be some concessions that will have to be made and the school might look different than usual, although it is tough to guess what that will look like right now.

He also praised the faculty, staff, parents and students for finishing the year with the tough circumstances they faced. About 96 percent of kids completed their school work in the last quarter of the school year.