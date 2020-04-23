Adams Central Seniors Vote to Move Graduation to July 26

HASTINGS – Over the last week, Adams Central High School Administration surveyed seniors on whether they would want to do a virtual graduation on May 10 or a modified graduation on July 26th. The seniors overwhelmingly chose a modified graduation on July 26th.

They say that if they only allow graduates and their parents, they’ll need to get clearance for 300 people from the South Heartland District Health Department. They will try to keep the day as normal as possible, but there will be modifications. If they cannot get the clearance, they will cancel the ceremony and do a virtual graduation instead.

As of right now, the ceremony will be held on Sunday, July 26th at 2pm at Adams Central Elementary School gym due to construction happening at the high school parking lot.