Adams County 4H Annual Fundraiser Cancelled; Still Seeking Donations

HASTINGS – The 4H Council made the decision to cancel this year’s Annual Adams County 4H Fundraiser due to public health concerns for 4H families and the general public. It was set to be on Sunday, January 17th, and it is the only fundraising event for the year.

They are still asking for donations and they will be accepting them through January 30th. Beth Janning, and Adams County 4H Extension Educator, says that they appreciate the community support.

It’s not what we want. We love being able to see people, we love interacting. But when we needed to make the decision in December, we were still in the red zone at the time, so we did the decision that we felt was the best for the organization. With that we also move forward with asking for those donations so we can keep the 4H program running through 2021.

She also said that the 4H program not only enriches the lives of children in 4H clubs, but it also filters in the school system through school enrichment programs and after school programs within the community.

They don’t have a goal and they are just hoping to raise enough money to maintain a consistent program that the youth and adults of Adams County can benefit from. You can drop checks off at the Adams County Extension Office.