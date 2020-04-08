Adams County Board of Supervisors Approves Purchase of Land for New Jail

HASTINGS – The Adams County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of 11 acres of land to build the new jail. The location of the new jail will be at highway 281 and M street, in the south side of Hastings. The county will buy the land at $180,0000, minus the $10,000 they already put down. When it will be built is up in the air. The original plan was to let taxpayers decide how much it will cost them in the November election. But with the pandemic going on, they are not sure if now is the right time to put that burden on the taxpayer. There has been no official decision on the change.

