Adams County Board of Supervisors Holding Public Information Meetings on Justice Center

HASTINGS – The Adams County Board of Supervisors will hold two public information meetings about the proposed Justice Center on the November general election ballot. The first one will be held this Saturday at 9am at the former Wallace Elementary building. The second one will be at 7pm on September 23rd at the same location.

Supervisor Scott Thompson says that the current jail was constructed in 1962 and is in non compliance with Nebraska State law and is currently grandfathered in.

The state will end up taking that away from us sooner or later and we will be forced to build a jail or house all of our prisoners elsewhere. And then you’re looking at well over 3-3.5 million dollars a year, which we just cannot afford to do. This is a project that really really needs to get done and we’re hoping we can get it done.

The not to exceed amount for the Justice Center is 38 million dollars. The Justice Center will have a 164 bed jail and will also house the courtrooms, public defender, and the Adams County Attorney Office.

The current jail can only house 38 prisoners and currently, they are spending about 1.65 million dollars a year having other counties house their inmates.