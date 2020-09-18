Adams County Communities for Kids and United Way Launches County Wide Child Care Survey

HASTINGS – The Adams County Communities for Kids and the United Way of South Central Nebraska are teaming up to launch a county wide survey to better understand the importance of high-quality childcare and educational programs within Adams County. Adams County Communities for Kids is a new collaboration of different organizations from Adams County who want to grow, improve and develop early care and education programs for our youth.

They are asking everyone to complete a survey to better understand the importance of high-quality childcare and educational programs within Adams County. Jodi Graves, the Executive Director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska, says that everyone should take the survey and it will be hard to miss.

The United Way will have it on our website, it will be on Facebook. Several organizations, including the YMCA, and the Hastings Economic Development Corporation, HEDC and various other organizations will be sending out via email and on social media. So people will probably see it all over the place. But we really need as many different responses as we can possibly get.

The survey should only take about 5-10 minutes to complete. Responses will be anonymous and confidential, and only members of the Adams County Communities for Kids survey committee will have access to raw data. Once the survey results are collected and analyzed, Adams County Communities for Kids will partner with Adams County and the community to find solutions to the needs identified in the survey responses.

The survey will be emailed out through various organizations and it will be available on multiple local websites including UnitedWaySCNE.org. They are encouraging everyone to take the short survey even people without kids and those who don’t need childcare.