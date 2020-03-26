Adams County Courthouse Closes Treasures Office

HASTINGS – The Adams County Courthouse has temporarily closed the Treasurer’s Office due to concerns over the coronavirus. People can still conduct their business online or you can mail the treasurer’s office. Or you can call the office at 402-461-7120. The treasurer’s office sees the most visitors and is the busiest office so they decided it would be prudent to close it to foot traffic to limit spread of the virus. They are also constantly disinfecting and cleaning at the courthouse and keeping other offices to 10 people or less.

