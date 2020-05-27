Adams County Declares a State of Emergency Due to Extensive Rainfall

HASTINGS – Adams County Emergency Management declared a state of emergency due to the extensive rainfall in Southwest Adams County. The towns that were most affected were the towns of Holstein, Roseland, Ayr, Kenesaw, and north of Kenesaw.

No injuries have been reported but if any Adams County resident experienced damage due to this storm, they are encouraged to contact the Office of Emergency Management at 402-461-2360 and report it.

By Declaring the State of Emergency, Adams County is reporting a significant amount of damages that may require additional supportive measures from State and Federal resources.

They ask that drivers continue to travel safely on gravel roads and be aware of potential hazards that may or may not be marked with a barricade.

County Roads crews are working to remediate immediate hazards and issues caused by the flooded roadways.