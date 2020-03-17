Adams County Declares a State of Emergency

HASTINGS – Adams County Emergency Management has declared a State of Emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic. This declaration will preserve Adams County welfare for expenses incurred to business, community, responders and health care providers which have and will continue to expend money, time and effort to prevent and prepare for this situation. By declaring a State Of Emergency, Adams County follows precedence already in place at a State and National Level. There still has been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Adams County. They continue to encourage proper hygiene, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home if you are ill. It is their hope, as well as the County’s, that there won’t be a coronavirus case within Adams County, and that all of the protective measures that they have already put in place and continue to prepare for, will prevent from having an outbreak in the community.

