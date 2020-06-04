Adams County Emergency Management Reminds People to Be Prepared for Severe Weather

HASTINGS – Adams County Emergency Management Director Ron Pughes is reminding people that it’s just as important as ever to be prepared for severe weather. He says to make sure you have an emergency kit ready.

You need water, preferably a gallon per person, per day, for up to three days. So that could be somewhat substantial if you’ve got a large family. Don’t forget your pets in there. Includes food, a three day supply of non-perishable food. If you’ve got cans, canned food, which is a nice alternative to keep long term. Make sure you have a can opener. If it requires that, so you can actually get into it. A radio. Flashlights, first aid kits, a whistle, in case you get trapped.

And any other items that fulfill personal needs and, because of the coronavirus, there should be masks as well. Other small things like tissues and a trash can are important as well.

Having a plan and practicing the plan is important as well, just like kids in school who practice fire drills. Despite the current guidelines surrounding the pandemic, they do not supersede going to a safe zone during severe weather where social distancing might not be possible.