Adams County Fair Gets Underway Today and Continues Through Sunday

HASTINGS – The Adams County Fair gets underway Wednesday and there will be plenty of events, vendors, and live performances through Sunday. They will also have 4H events every day of the fair, including the 4H auction on Monday.

For the musical lineup, Wednesday they will have Little Texas, tomorrow night it will be Home Free with Whiskey Bent, Friday will be Riley Green and DJ Bridwell, and Saturday’s concert will have Gary Allan with Luke Mills as the guest.

Sunday will wrap up the fair with the Demolition Derby. Jolene Laux, the Manager of the Adams County Fairgrounds says that it’s good to be back after missing last year.

It feels great to get back into the routine of the fair. I’m just glad that we’ll be able to have everybody out here and back on our grounds again. Well, we’re going to have Old McDonald Kettle Corn as something new this year. Serrano’s is another new vendor. We have Red’s Country Catering. We got some lemonade. A few places came back from Texas. Another new one, which is Nomad’s Pizza, another new one that is in the Hastings area. We’ll also have some tacos. Hamburgers from Hangry’s. Smokin’ Like You Like It. We got Tropical Sno. We got quite the variety this year.

The Carnival will be making its return this year as well and they will have the beer garden open every night. More information can be found at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com.