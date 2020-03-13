Adams County Fairfest Announces 2020 Concert Line Up

HASTINGS – The Adams County Fairfest announced their 2020 concert line up for this year’s fair on Friday. Little Texas will play on July 15, then Home Free on July 16, Dylan Scott on July 17, and then Gary Allan on July 18. The Demolition Derby will be done by Get Bent Productions on July 19. Ticket sales begin on Monday, March 16 at 8am. Tickets will be available online at AdamsCountyFairgrounds.com and the Adams County Fairgrounds office which you can reach at 402-462-3247 or stop by at 947 South Baltimore Ave in Hastings.

Share this Story: