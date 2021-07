HASTINGS – The Adams County Fairfest Committee made the decision to cancel the upcoming Fairfest Parade that was set to happen on July 10 in Downtown Hastings.

They cancelled the event because there weren’t enough volunteers, entries, or equipment needed to run the parade.

The committee said it’s important to still support local downtown businesses and if people still want to enter an entry they can do that at the Juniata Days Parade on July 10.