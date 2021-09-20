Adams County Fire Crews Respond to Crawford Fires

HASTINGS – On September 13, 2021, a large wildfire broke out 5 miles Southwest of Crawford Nebraska. This fire quickly grew into a large event that required requests from a State Level. This incident quickly was designated as a Type 3 incident.

FEMA defines a Type 3 incident as:

Type 3 Incident Characteristics of a Type 3 Incident are as follows: When incident needs exceed capabilities, the appropriate ICS positions should be added to match the complexity of the incident.

Some or all of the command and general staff positions may be activated, as well as division/group supervisor and/or unit leader level positions.

A Type 3 IMT or incident command organization manages initial action incidents with a significant number of resources, an extended attack incident until containment/control is achieved, or an expanding incident until transition to a Type 1 or 2 IMT.

The incident may extend into multiple operational periods.

A written IAP may be required for each operational period. On Friday, September 17th, 2021, at 2:54pm, the State Fire Marshal’s office put out an urgent request to all fire departments within the state of Nebraska for manpower and equipment needs.

Hastings Rural Fire Chief Nathan Hamik received the request and put out a call to his fire fighters. With little notice, two Fire Fighters, Jay Kort and Mitch Linder answered the call. Saturday morning, the two began the nearly 6-hour trek to Crawford. Leaving at 1am, both were able to get only minimal rest prior to deploying. Taking a Hastings Rural Fire Department ‘Brush Truck,’ the two arrived on scene around 6am and immediately went to work. Working a 12-hour shift fighting wildland fire in unfamiliar locations and difficult conditions.

The Governor has issued a disaster declaration because of the impacts from the fires.

Kort and Linder returned home safely on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at 3:30am.