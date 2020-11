HASTINGS – The Adams County Justice Center has been passed by voters. The county will build a Justice Center that will house a jail, the courtrooms, the public defender, and the Adam’s County Attorney’s office. The cost not to exceed amount on the ballot was 38 million dollars. The bond will take twenty years to pay off and it will be a tax increase of around $74 for the average home in town and ranging from $500-$2,000 increase on agricultural land for 20 years to pay off the bond.

