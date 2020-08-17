Adams County Sends Out Applications for Early Ballots

HASTINGS – Last week registered voters in Adams County received applications for early ballots for the November general election. The applications must be turned in by October 23rd at 6pm and they can be dropped off at the Adams County Courthouse.

People can still request the application or file the application by emailing [email protected]. They are sending them out a little earlier than usual to give people time to decide if they want to vote early. The last day to register to vote or update voter registration information electronically, through the mail or the DMV is October 16th and the last day to do it through their office is October 23rd.

Ramona Thomas, the Adams County Clerk, says that the early voting applications and ballots are processed by their office.

Making sure, of course, that they are a registered voter, verify the address. Ballots will be mailed out to those individuals. Once your ballot is voted and you fill out the back of your early voting envelope, which must be signed. Has to be signed by the voter. We do physically, individually verify signatures on everyone that comes in.

She also suggested that people send their ballots as early as possible or drop them off at the courthouse ballot box. Early voting ballots will be mailed out on September 28 and election day is November 3rd. The ballots must be turned in by 8pm on November 3rd.

They are also in need of volunteers to work the polls due to students being in school and older poll workers opting not to volunteer due to the coronavirus.