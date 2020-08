HASTINGS – The Hastings Veterans Recognition Parade has been cancelled for this year because of coronavirus concerns. The parade has been held each November since 2005 as a way of honoring local veterans.

Current state Directed Health Measures prohibit parades and the Hastings Masonic Lodge and Chamber of Commerce felt they could not guarantee the safety of veterans participating.

The plan is for the Veterans Parade to return to Downtown Hastings again the first Saturday in November 2021.