Additional Adams County COVID-19 Cases brings South Heartland Total to 61

HASTINGS – Four additional lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported to the South Heartland District, bringing the total number of cases to sixty-one (61).

The Adams County residents include:

A male in his 40s

A female in her 40s

A female in her 60s, hospitalized

A female in her 80s

Two of the cases are linked to Western Reserve in Hastings. SHDHD is continuing to investigate all cases. Additionally, SHDHD is arranging for testing to be provided to at risk healthcare workers and first responders on a very limited basis this week. More information is forthcoming.

SHDHD and the other local health departments in Nebraska join Governor Ricketts in urging every Nebraskan to do all we can to Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected. All Nebraskans need to act today to limit the impact of coronavirus on our communities.

Gov. Ricketts’: Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

1. Stay home. No non-essential errands and no social gatherings. Respect the ten-person limit.

2. Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace.

3. Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you.

4. Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports. And no playgrounds.

5. Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities.

6. Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity.

Social distancing and prevention practices a