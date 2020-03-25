Additional COVID-19 Cases Identified in Three Nebraska Counties

LINCOLN – Additional cases of the coronavirus have been identified in Saunders, Washington and Lancaster counties. New cases include a woman in her 50s from Saunders County who is currently self-isolating. Two Washington County residents, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s who is currently hospitalized. Both are residents of an assisted living facility in Blair. The woman is currently self-isolating. The facility is aggressively responding to the situation and is working with local and state health officials to ensure the safety and care of all residents. And a man in his 50s from Lancaster County.

Governor Ricketts said that people should avoid panicking.

As we are expanding our testing, we are identifying more people. And as we have more people who are going to have the serious conditions and need that hospital care, we are also working to expand that capacity to be able to take care of it. Again, we will see more people test positive as we expand testing. People should not be concerned by that, that’s what we would expect to see happen. As we test more, we will find more.

The state total is now up to 64 cases.