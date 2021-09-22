Aksarben Stock Show 2021 to Feature Grand Drive

GRAND ISLAND – The 94th Aksarben Stock Show comes to Grand Island, Nebraska September 23-26, 2021. Livestock entries from 14 states will compete for top honors with beef, swine, sheep, goats, and broilers. The show, which runs Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature over 3,400 entries from 14 states that includes Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. Youth ages 9-19 will be competing for top honors in market/breeding beef, sheep, swine, goats, and broilers. The highly educational and popular Calf, Lamb, and Pig Challenge Program judging will take place following the respective market shows on Saturday.

The Grand Drive will be held Saturday night starting at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to watch the Grand Champion Steer get slapped and the handshakes and hugs for all the winners. Over $115,000 in Scholarships and cash prizes will be awarded to the top 10 in each species along with the winners in the Challenge Programs and Broilers. The nights activities include recognition of the sponsors and donors to the event.

Live streaming of the livestock shows and Grand Drive will again be broadcast from the Five Points Bank Pavilion and the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion. The public can access the live stream by going to www.aksarbenstockshow.com.

The market and vendor tradeshow is in the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center. The show features The Turquoise Chandelier, Franco’s, Showbox Boutique, Ruby Ribbon, Top Shelf Western, Cutco Cutlery, Twisted Stitch and more. Cactus Jack’s Chuck Wagon, Papa Tom’s, Heartland United Way Scoops Ice Cream Parlor, Heartland Lutheran High School, and Pizza Hut are popular food vendors that will be at Aksarben this year. Barn Bar and The Pour Horse Coffee Trailer will also be available for your beverage needs.

For more information visit www.aksarbenstockshow.com. The complete show schedule and vendors attending with hours of operation are listed.