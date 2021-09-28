Alda Man Accused of Causing Lockdown at Grand Island Regional Medical Center Arrested After Standoff

ALDA – The Alda man who was accused of violently attacking his partner and causing a lockdown last week at the Grand Island Regional Medical Center was arrested Tuesday morning after a two hour standoff with police at his home. At approximately 8:20 am Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to 7 Venus in Alda after receiving information that James M Timmerman was currently inside the residence, which we were able to confirm upon arrival. Timmerman had an active Hall County arrest warrant for the following charges: Terroristic Threats, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Domestic Assault 3rd Degree, Assault by Strangulation, Robbery, and False Imprisonment.

The Grand Island Police Department’s Tactical Response Team responded to assist as well as members of the Nebraska State Patrol. Residents nearby were contacted and advised to vacate or move to the basement. After negotiations, Timmerman exited the residence and was arrested for his Hall County warrant.

There were no injuries to the officers or the suspect in this incident.

Timmerman was also charged with an additional offense of Obstructing a Police Officer. He is currently in the Hall County Jail.