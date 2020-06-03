Alda Man Arrested for Brandishing Firearm Toward Protestor

GRAND ISLAND – On June 2nd, 2020 at around 9:26 pm, 42 year old Bobby Williamson of Alda, Nebraska was arrested on charges of Terroristic Threats, Use of a Firearms in the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

The arrest follows an incident in which a peaceful protest was taking place in the Dodge Lot City Parking lot near the intersection of 1st and Walnut Streets. Williamson allegedly drove by in a white 2011 Nissan Versa near the intersection of Division and Walnut, and brandished a firearm toward a 31 year old Somali male participating in the protest. This action was observed by another witness.

The vehicle was immediately located and stopped by officers assisting with the protest. Williamson was taken into custody, at which time three firearms were recovered from the vehicle, a .22 caliber revolver, and .22 caliber rifle, and a 12 gauge shotgun. The .22 caliber handgun was determined to have been stolen from Grand Island in 2018. Additionally, roughly 30 rounds of .22 long rifle ammunition and 10 rounds 12 gauge ammunition were recovered. None of the firearms were loaded at the time of recovery.