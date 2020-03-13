All Central Community College Campuses Moving to Remote Classes After Spring Break

NEBRASKA – All Central Community College campuses will move to remote and online courses starting after spring break, on March 30, until the end of the semester. All events planned through May 15 that are expected to draw attendance larger than 25 people will need to be reviewed for potential cancelation. Domestic and international travel will be suspended through the end of the semester. Summer and Fall courses will continue as planned. Residence halls, dining facilities, and all offices will remain open at this time. Labs, internships and clinicals will continue as planned unless prohibited due to local, regional or state declarations.

