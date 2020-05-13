All In Person Events Cancelled for the Buffalo County Fair

KEARNEY – The Buffalo County Agriculture Association has made the decision to cancel all in person live events for the 2020 Buffalo County Fair. While this was a difficult decision, the uncertainty of COVID-19 has led them to look at all possible options and they felt it was in the best interest for all involved. It is impossible to predict the scale of this pandemic and their concern is for the health and safety of the community, attendees, exhibitors, vendors, staff and all those involved with the Buffalo County Fair.

They have worked closely with the Buffalo County Extension Staff and will be providing a virtual 4-H Show. The goal is to support the youth and families of Buffalo County and make this portion of the fair as fair like as possible.

“As we enter uncharted waters, we are confident that this will best serve the 4-H/FFA side of the fair.”

All tickets that were purchased with a credit card will be refunded back into that account. It is not necessary to contact the fair office as those ticket holders will soon see their credit.

“We want to thank all of the loyal Buffalo County Fair patrons, sponsors and volunteers for their continued support. We are more determined to make next year’s Fair even greater, when it’s safer for us to be together again. We hope everyone remains safe and healthy and we cannot wait to see you at the Buffalo County Fair on July 21-27, 2021.”

To stay up to date on fair events, visit www.buffalocountyfairgrounds.com or connect with us via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.